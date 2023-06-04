Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $123.15 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $130.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

