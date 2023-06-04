DeXe Self Reported Market Cap Hits $88.40 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One DeXe token can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00008947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $88.40 million and $1.33 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,473,297.96470252 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.52458453 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,533,192.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

