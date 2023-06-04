DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Market Cap of $132.50 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $132.50 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,205.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.91 or 0.00352644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00548595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00067232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00427940 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003662 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,273,565,532 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

