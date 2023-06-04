DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,836 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,557,000 after buying an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,296,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after purchasing an additional 472,256 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,650,000 shares of company stock worth $19,599,000. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

