Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,439 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,585 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $57,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,007,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,122 shares of company stock worth $7,418,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of DBX stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,134. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. The company had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.