E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $905.60

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$905.60 and traded as low as C$895.00. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$895.00, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

E-L Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$905.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$905.48. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported C$121.02 earnings per share for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 129.56% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of C$872.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Announces Dividend

About E-L Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.75 per share. This represents a $15.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

(Get Rating)

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.