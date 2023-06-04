ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.78.

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. CIBC raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Cormark cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Price Performance

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$734.88 million, a P/E ratio of -27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$2.34 and a 52 week high of C$7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 626.36.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of C$71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.2269345 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

About ECN Capital

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.