Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after acquiring an additional 254,910 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 724,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,912. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.5 %

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $34.89 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 101.15%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

