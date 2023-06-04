Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Comerica Stock Up 7.2 %

CMA opened at $40.93 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

