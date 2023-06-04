Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,050 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $92.65.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

