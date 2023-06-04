Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,922 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reata Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,818,631.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shamim Ruff sold 5,740 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $480,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,321.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,149 shares of company stock worth $9,489,852. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RETA opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $106.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.