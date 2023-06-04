Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.24 Million in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Raymond James by 552.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,952,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,428,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,984,000 after purchasing an additional 837,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 614,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,632,000 after buying an additional 359,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.