Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,434,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Stories

