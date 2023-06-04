Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 19,188 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $133.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.47.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 2.0 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $111.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.94 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,987 shares of company stock worth $1,431,099 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

