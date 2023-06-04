Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,626 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

IRM stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.02. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

