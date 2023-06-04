Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 116,129 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116,129 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.94. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $511,014.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,441 shares of company stock worth $18,711,159 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.