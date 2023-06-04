Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 23,905 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,905 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,158 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 430.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Up 2.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $156.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average is $168.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

