Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.34.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

