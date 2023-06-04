Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.08.
EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Insider Activity at Edison International
In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Edison International
Edison International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Edison International
Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.