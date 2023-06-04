Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.08.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Edison International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,871,000 after buying an additional 562,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,846,000 after buying an additional 374,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.98. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

