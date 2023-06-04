Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $84.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.06.

Elastic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 12,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $705,071.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,196.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Elastic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Elastic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

