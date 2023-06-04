Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CEO Sells $3,074,757.57 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $3,074,757.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Gliklich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Element Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Benjamin Gliklich sold 8,469 shares of Element Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $152,526.69.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.