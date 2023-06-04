Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Up 6.3 %
ELTK opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Eltek has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -1.47.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eltek (ELTK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.