Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Stock Up 6.3 %

ELTK opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. Eltek has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -1.47.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

Eltek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

