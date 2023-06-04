Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.40

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.40 and traded as low as $6.38. Enel shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 2,941,529 shares trading hands.

Enel Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution of natural gas. Its business lines include Enel Green Power and Thermal Generation, Global Energy and Commodity Management, E-Mobility Enel X Way, Enel X Global Retail, and Enel Grids. It operates through the following geographical segments: Italy, Iberia, Latin America, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania, North America, and Latin America.

