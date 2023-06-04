Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Acquires £39,204.30 in Stock

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) insider David Steel purchased 392,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £39,204.30 ($48,448.22).

Enteq Technologies Price Performance

LON:NTQ opened at GBX 10 ($0.12) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.90. The stock has a market cap of £6.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.00. Enteq Technologies Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

About Enteq Technologies

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

