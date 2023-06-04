Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the company will earn ($0.56) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,196 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

