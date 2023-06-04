Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,898.75 or 0.06982113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $228.30 billion and approximately $3.53 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00054404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00039516 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,236,127 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

