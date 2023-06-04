Ethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $229.22 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $1,906.38 or 0.06976675 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $229.22 billion and approximately $3.43 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00054493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003708 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,236,127 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

