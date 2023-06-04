Evercore ISI Increases Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $22.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SKT. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:SKT opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $21.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.05%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 61,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

