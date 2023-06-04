Everscale (EVER) Price Hits $0.0619 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $110.91 million and $7.69 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000229 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Everscale Profile

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,084,089,797 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

