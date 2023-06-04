Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,100 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Exelon by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Exelon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. 6,612,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,829,854. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

