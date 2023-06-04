Financial Comparison: CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) & Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Westlake has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Westlake alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Westlake and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake 12.49% 18.19% 9.18% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake $15.79 billion 0.91 $2.25 billion $14.54 7.77 CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.22 $2.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Westlake and CN Energy Group.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Westlake has higher revenue and earnings than CN Energy Group..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of Westlake shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. 74.1% of Westlake shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westlake and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake 5 8 3 0 1.88 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westlake currently has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.19%. Given Westlake’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Westlake is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Summary

Westlake beats CN Energy Group. on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy. The Housing and Infrastructure Products segments refers to the Westlake Royal Building Products, Westlake Pipe and Fittings, Westlake Global Compounds, and Westlake Dimex. The company was founded by Ting Tsung Chao in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About CN Energy Group.

(Get Rating)

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.