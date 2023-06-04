Financial Survey: U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) and U.S. Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and U.S. Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Knights Acquisition N/A -4.45% -2.61% U.S. Stem Cell -3,487.69% N/A -2,522.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Data Knights Acquisition and U.S. Stem Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $340,000.00 ($0.13) -83.07 U.S. Stem Cell $80,000.00 19.64 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Data Knights Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Stem Cell.

Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Stem Cell has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of U.S. Stem Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Data Knights Acquisition and U.S. Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats U.S. Stem Cell on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product, MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. The company was founded by Howard J. Leonhardt and Robert D. Lashinski on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

