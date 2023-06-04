First City Capital Management Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,717,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,694,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.