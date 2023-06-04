First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 329,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,752,000 after acquiring an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $10.94 on Friday, reaching $217.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,459. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

