First City Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.6 %

INTC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 36,520,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,934,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $44.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.