First City Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

AT&T Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,292,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,889,368. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

