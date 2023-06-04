First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 285,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

