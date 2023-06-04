First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,353,000 after purchasing an additional 434,666 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,351,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,691 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,767,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,967,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.86. 164,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.22. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

