First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 275 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,151,000 after buying an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $105,527,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

NYSE LHX traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,242. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.55 and a 12 month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

