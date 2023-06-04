First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

First City Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 137,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 66,238 shares in the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 683,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 454.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after buying an additional 1,171,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 12,314,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,161. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.