First City Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,242 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.3% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. 3,403,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,042. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

