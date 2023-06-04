Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Increased by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,671,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,034 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,784,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,355,000 after acquiring an additional 127,305 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,679,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,787,000 after acquiring an additional 552,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.90. 4,527,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

