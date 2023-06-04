FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) & Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Head-To-Head Review

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) and FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jushi and FitLife Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jushi $284.28 million 0.32 -$202.32 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $28.80 million 2.47 $4.43 million $0.66 24.24

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jushi.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jushi and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Jushi presently has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 454.64%. Given Jushi’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jushi is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Jushi and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jushi -66.72% -161.43% -32.20% FitLife Brands 10.16% 20.62% 14.76%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Jushi on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

