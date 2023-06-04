Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $755.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.22 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.31-$5.71 EPS.

Five Below Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.55 on Friday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.62.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.22.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

