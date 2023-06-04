Foresite Capital Management V LLC Purchases 721,597 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Foresite Capital Management V LLC raised its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721,597 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health comprises about 20.1% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Foresite Capital Management V LLC owned about 1.95% of Hims & Hers Health worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 341,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 231,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 743.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 155,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $154,370.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $977,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,287.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 15,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $154,370.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,307.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,285 shares of company stock worth $2,258,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,441. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

