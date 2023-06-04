Foresite Capital Management V LLC Purchases New Holdings in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON)

Foresite Capital Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 243,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,000. Disc Medicine Opco accounts for approximately 3.8% of Foresite Capital Management V LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foresite Capital Management V LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Disc Medicine Opco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $601,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IRON shares. Raymond James began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 182,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12. Disc Medicine Opco Inc has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $42.19.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

