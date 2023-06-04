Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 1.4 %

FMS stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,156.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.