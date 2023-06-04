FY2025 EPS Estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Lowered by Analyst

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.75. The consensus estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $8.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of AMLX opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.86. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.42 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $296,921.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,250,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,012,303.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $1,116,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 862,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,489,849.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 9,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $296,921.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,250,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,012,303.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,467 shares of company stock worth $17,324,496. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,127,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,411,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

