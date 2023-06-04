Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 5.6 %

GKOS stock opened at $62.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $701,702.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $924,400. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.