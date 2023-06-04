Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.04. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $155.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

